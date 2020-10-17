HUTCHINS, Raimonde "Rai" Born June 6, 1923 Passed away October 12, 2020 We would like to say goodbye to an amazing woman - Rai Hutchins. Mom had a life of adventure with her husband Eric for 40 years. After WWII, two city kids successfully started a dairy farm in North Devon then emigrated to Canada with seven kids in 1957. After adding two more children in Calgary they then moved to Mill Bay in 1965. With Eric's passing in 1982 Mom continued to farm her ten acres for another 35 years, only giving up breeding sheep when she was 88. She became the matriarch to nine children and their spouses, twenty-three grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a very large extended loving family. Mom was born to privilege and wealth but when the need arose she soon turned her hand to what was needed becoming an ambulance driver during the London Blitz, milker, most excellent cook, farmer, tutor, seamstress, knitter, card player, curler, friend and always an avid reader. She raised nine children to be not only family minded, but to be community minded, and to lend a hand to all when needed and all with a sense of humour. Her house was remodeled to handle as many as eighty-five for sit down dinners for Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving feasts with room always for family friends. Mom also hosted family weddings for two of her grandchildren. Her nine children, Jane, Sue, Andy, Kitty, Felicity, Simon, Rob, Tina and Fiona, and their families would like to wish Rai many many thanks for a life well lived and to send her on her way to her next adventure with their love surrounding her. Bless you mom. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com