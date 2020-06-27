Rev. Ralferd Carl Freytag died surrounded by family in Victoria, BC, Can. after a brief hospital stay. Beloved husband of Harriet for 58 yrs, father of Eric Freytag and Mary Grace Weir (Robert), Opa to Cameron and Aaron Freytag, Elissa and Sabrina Weir, and also to Robert and Stephen Zastre. Survived by brothers Robert (Arlene), Ted (Betty), and Fritz (Marilyn) and sister Mary Alice Witte (Louis). Served Lutheran parishes in Italy, USA, Canada and Germany. Memorial service live-streamed at www.lutheranvictoria.ca on June 29, 1:00 p.m. PDT. Memorial gifts can be made through Lutheran Church of the Cross, Victoria, designated for mortgage, community kitchen or seminary, or to charity of choice.
Missed by many whose lives he touched.
