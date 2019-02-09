Ralph A. Stratford (September 25, 1935 - January 22, 2019)
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our amazing, loving, courageous, funny, and much beloved Dad. Ralph lived his life for his family whom he cherished and surrounded himself with everyday. He leaves great memories and wonderful stories for his four children Laurie (Jeffery) Debbie (Owen), Sherri (Robin) Warren and family, predeceased by his loving wife, Ann. He was a very special Papa to his grandchildren Andrew, Heather (James), Erin (Jimmy), Ashley (Mitch), Kai, Harold. He was a star and will continue to be for his great grandchildren Finn, Fiamma, Zoe and Aria. A celebration of life tea will be held at the Shaughnessy Ballroom in the Empress Hotel on Saturday, March 9th from 2pm-4pm. Condolences can be made at carefuneral.com
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
