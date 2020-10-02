After a long battle with cancer Ralph passed away peacefully in hospice. He leaves behind the Light of his Life, his daughter Jaclyn (Ben), as well as his sister April (Dean), niece Alanna (Evin) and brother Dennis. He was predeceased by his father Mel, mother Kay, and nephew Jonathan.



Ralph was a gentle person with a good sense of humour, a gift for telling stories and a love of music. Ralph was courageous and resilient in dealing with adversity and unafraid to tackle new challenges. He was always quick to offer help and support to those around him.



He will be missed by many, especially his dear friends Keith & Debbie, Gary & Jeanette, Bryant & Jo.



A special Thank You goes out to all the staff at Victoria Hospice and to Dr. Egan.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Victoria Hospice.



