HODD, Ralph Norman February 1, 1934 - August 3, 2019 Ralph was born on the lower north shore of the Gulf of St Lawrence in Harrington Harbour, Quebec in 1934. He studied medicine at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario taking his fellowship in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Plymouth then Liverpool, England. In 1966 he set up practice at the Scarborough General Hospital in Scarborough, Ontario. His career in medicine continued until 2000 when he retired to Victoria, BC to follow his sailing passion. He joined the Sidney Power and Sail Squadron editing the Beacon, taking courses and holding several positions on the Bridge including Commander. He joined the Saanich Men's Newcomer's Club and for many years was responsible for procuring their monthly speakers. He was an avid and accurate billiard player never missing the Tuesday and Friday morning games at the Legion. He leaves to mourn him wife Joyce, son Jeffrey, daughter Leanne, son Ian, step-son Jamie, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. His ashes will be interred in his mother's grave in Harrington Harbour. A Final Farewell will follow in Victoria in mid-September.





