Ralph deForest Wheeler, only son of Roy and Helen Wheeler (deceased), passed away at the age of 67.



Born in Nova Scotia, and raised in Victoria, BC. Survived by his sisters - Lynne (Robin) Godard and Cathy (Dave) Thomas. He loved his role as Uncle Ralph. He retired from the BC Ferries in 2011.



If anyone wishes, they may donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Celebration of Ralph's life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store