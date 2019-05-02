Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ram Kishan Aheer. View Sign Obituary

Ram Kishan Aheer born August 26, 1935, in Sundhwan, Punjab, to Kalu Ram and Punna. April 27th, 2019, Dad passed away peacefully at home. Dad is predeceased by his three sisters Bisee, Kishnee, and Channi, leaving behind his brother Chanan (Gian). In 1959 Dad arrived to his new and forever home Victoria, to lay the foundation for his wife Gurnam, who arrived in 1964, together raised six children, daughters Manjit (Sarwan Rai), Tara (Ed Jones), Gurbax (Paul Russell), and Ram, and two sons Harjinder (Asami) and Ranjit (Anita). He will be missed by his 5 grandchildren Ravi, Reena, Monica, Aito, Sora and other family members and friends. Dad was a driven and self made man; Dad always had a thirst for knowledge and looked for better ways to support his family. Dad's life was full of many good times, along with struggles and hardships, which were challenging, yet in the end he was a kind and loving man, father and grandfather. Thank you Dr. Merali, Irene and all of the medical/nonmedical staff at VGH and RJH as well as all the community based health services for his ongoing care over the many years while Dad's health failed. Service: Monday, May 6th, 10 am at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers donate to Victoria Hospice or VGH.

Ram Kishan Aheer born August 26, 1935, in Sundhwan, Punjab, to Kalu Ram and Punna. April 27th, 2019, Dad passed away peacefully at home. Dad is predeceased by his three sisters Bisee, Kishnee, and Channi, leaving behind his brother Chanan (Gian). In 1959 Dad arrived to his new and forever home Victoria, to lay the foundation for his wife Gurnam, who arrived in 1964, together raised six children, daughters Manjit (Sarwan Rai), Tara (Ed Jones), Gurbax (Paul Russell), and Ram, and two sons Harjinder (Asami) and Ranjit (Anita). He will be missed by his 5 grandchildren Ravi, Reena, Monica, Aito, Sora and other family members and friends. Dad was a driven and self made man; Dad always had a thirst for knowledge and looked for better ways to support his family. Dad's life was full of many good times, along with struggles and hardships, which were challenging, yet in the end he was a kind and loving man, father and grandfather. Thank you Dr. Merali, Irene and all of the medical/nonmedical staff at VGH and RJH as well as all the community based health services for his ongoing care over the many years while Dad's health failed. Service: Monday, May 6th, 10 am at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers donate to Victoria Hospice or VGH. Published in The Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close