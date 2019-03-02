Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Anderson. View Sign

Randy passed too soon, at 61, while holding his daughter's hand after a long stay at RJH's ICU. He fought hard with health issues for many years, but lived a life to remember. Kind, funny, compassionate, friendly and outgoing - always rooting for the underdog. Staying hopeful and positive in spite of medical problems - always up for a laugh or good conversation. An exceptional athlete -playing hockey, football and baseball (almost pro). He coached his kids' teams, enjoyed curling - socially as much as the sport; riding his motorcycle with brother Terry on road trips to Saskatchewan, where he grew up; camping with his kids; several trips to Mexico with no shortage of hilarious stories and weekend getaways to Saltspring with partner Holly. He loved rock and roll and cold beer as much as a good book and black coffee, or the Sunday paper and crossword puzzle and never missed a Roughriders game. He skipped 2 grades in school - entering the work world at 15, becoming a caring Social Worker, a job he loved. He lived simply - always happy with what he had and continued to have big dreams and plan for the future. He wanted the best for his family and always did what he could for them. Predeceased by mother Audrey, son and best friend Derek (1989-2014), and rescue dog Casey. Survived by daughter Rachel (Rob and Ashton) Father Lorne, brother Terry, sister Donna (Amanda and Jared), loving partner Holly and his extended family who he shared many memories with. Randy should be remembered for his big heart, great sense of humour and undying belief in doing what is right. He will be missed beyond words. A private family gathering was held to celebrate his life. Family is grateful for condolences at Legacy.com and Randy would be grateful for your random acts of kindness - do something to help someone in need. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 2, 2019

