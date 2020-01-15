JOHNSON, Randy Vincent Steven Randy, at the age of 66, passed away on January 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Randy will be missed by his loving wife, Linda Birch, sons Daniel and Michael (Barb), stepchildren, Jarrod (Kirsten), Chelsea (Jenna) and Clayton (Jordan), grandchildren, Sarah, Amy, Carter and Soren, mother Pat, brother Marcus (Tracey), sisters Kelly and Susan (Adrian), nephew Keelan, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Randy started working at the Land Title office when he was seventeen and continued there until he retired. He was a very accomplished athlete and played and coached many sports including soccer and baseball. Randy's other passion was racehorses. Following in his grandfather's and father's footsteps, he loved being at the track and owned several horses during his lifetime. He will be remembered as a wonderful guy who loved his family and never had a bad thing to say, except, when he was watching sports on TV. A memorial service and tea will be held at 1p.m. on January 18th at the Clubhouse, 4125 Interurban Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy's name to the BC Cancer Agency. The staff at the agency were very helpful with Randy's treatments and we want to thank them immensely. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020