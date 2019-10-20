Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Wade IRWIN. View Sign Obituary

We are all individuals, but Randy was a true original and one of a kind. Professionally, his colleagues will remember him as an engineering unicorn. His passing has left a huge hole in his profession and in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of working with him.



Friends and family remember Randy as more than a great Engineer. He was a musician who played guitar, flute, trumpet and drums, and he was a talented DJ. His mischievous smile and the way he championed loved ones to be their true selves will never be forgotten.



As my partner of 26 years, it is impossible to expect words to pay tribute to his love. He was the music of my life. Memories of him learning “Blackbird” on the guitar at my request, singing “Rhinestone Cowboy” to me in airports to relieve stress, and tapping his fingers to David Bowie in his hospital bed, will resonate with me forever. On his last night, it was music that spirited me to cherish and appreciate every single moment I had left with him.



Randy, you influenced how I received every sensory aspect of this world.



You and I have memories



Longer than the road that stretches out ahead



I will love you forever.



To honour Randy and the incredible care he received in the last months of his life, donations can be made to Victoria Hospice.

