With deep sadness we say goodbye to a gentle soul, Ray (Morris) Carson. Ray was born in 1946, he grew up on a Cherry farm with sister Jean in Penticton B.C. Ray had many life stories including being a promoter for bands such as Janis Joplin and Jim Hendrix, and being part of the British Invasion by playing bass in a band called the King Beezz. Ray was extremely talented, he was a master stain glass artist and donated many of his pieces to charity. Ray leaves behind many close friends and family. Many thanks to Rev Allen Tysick. Service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Sooke B.C. Sept 12, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sooke Crisis Center in Sooke.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019