Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Rosson Irvine. View Sign Obituary

IRVINE, Ray Rosson February 2, 1940 - April 13, 2020 Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, at home. Devoted husband of 44 years to the late Helen (Wiggs). Survived by wife Helen (Walker), daughter Rae Ann Irvine (Kevin Ryan), son Dean Irvine (Ava Kwinter), and grandchildren Mackenzie, Mila, Lev, and Ezra. Predeceased by siblings Jackie, Leslie, and Patricia. Skeez, as he was called by everyone who knew him, was born to Delbert and Irene (North). His Scots ancestors emigrated from the Orkneys and arrived at Fort Victoria on May 6th, 1851, later settling on Rosebank Farm in Gordon Head. He lived in Victoria all his life and couldn't imagine why anyone would ever want to leave the island. He grew up in Vic West, went to Esquimalt High School, and in 1965 joined the Saanich Fire Department, where he worked until his retirement in 1995 as an Assistant Chief. With the help of his brother-in-law, Don Jones, Skeez built a house on Lochside Drive and later moved to Agate Lane on the beach, in Cordova Bay. After a decade in Metchosin, he returned to Vic West, where his backyard garden overlooked the Gorge. He loved fixing up his houses, puttering in the garden and mowing lawns, and cooking big holiday meals for his family. He adored his dogs, tinkering with cars and computers, hauling logs from the beach for firewood, building enormous beach fires, camping with friends and family in Parksville, and meeting his fellow firefighter retirees every Friday for breakfast. Never one to speak at length, he showed by example those nearest to him everything they needed to know. He lit up the world around him like one of his beach-fire infernos. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations to The Ray and Helen Irvine Memorial Fund would be kindly appreciated, and can be made by contacting the Saanich Firefighters Charitable Foundation at







IRVINE, Ray Rosson February 2, 1940 - April 13, 2020 Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, at home. Devoted husband of 44 years to the late Helen (Wiggs). Survived by wife Helen (Walker), daughter Rae Ann Irvine (Kevin Ryan), son Dean Irvine (Ava Kwinter), and grandchildren Mackenzie, Mila, Lev, and Ezra. Predeceased by siblings Jackie, Leslie, and Patricia. Skeez, as he was called by everyone who knew him, was born to Delbert and Irene (North). His Scots ancestors emigrated from the Orkneys and arrived at Fort Victoria on May 6th, 1851, later settling on Rosebank Farm in Gordon Head. He lived in Victoria all his life and couldn't imagine why anyone would ever want to leave the island. He grew up in Vic West, went to Esquimalt High School, and in 1965 joined the Saanich Fire Department, where he worked until his retirement in 1995 as an Assistant Chief. With the help of his brother-in-law, Don Jones, Skeez built a house on Lochside Drive and later moved to Agate Lane on the beach, in Cordova Bay. After a decade in Metchosin, he returned to Vic West, where his backyard garden overlooked the Gorge. He loved fixing up his houses, puttering in the garden and mowing lawns, and cooking big holiday meals for his family. He adored his dogs, tinkering with cars and computers, hauling logs from the beach for firewood, building enormous beach fires, camping with friends and family in Parksville, and meeting his fellow firefighter retirees every Friday for breakfast. Never one to speak at length, he showed by example those nearest to him everything they needed to know. He lit up the world around him like one of his beach-fire infernos. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations to The Ray and Helen Irvine Memorial Fund would be kindly appreciated, and can be made by contacting the Saanich Firefighters Charitable Foundation at [email protected] Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close