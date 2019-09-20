Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Williams. View Sign Obituary

WILLIAMS, Ray It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Ray Williams. Born March 8, 1943, he passed away peacefully September 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marg, children, Donna-Rae (Aki), Kerry and Raechelle (Kevin), his sister, Noreen (Jack), cousin, Jim (Pat), many nieces and nephews and his 5 beloved dogs. He is predeceased by his sisters Elvira and Donna. Ray believed every day was a gift so he lived and appreciated each day to the fullest. While he had many passions, his love of family, animals, nature, cacti and sports were usually at the forefront. For 55 years he was married to his best friend, Marg. Together, they and their children shared many incredible adventures either traveling to exotic countries or exploring the back roads and small towns from Florida to the Arctic Circle. He was a collector at heart and amassed volumes of rocks, fossils, plants, insects, and antlers as well as numerous books to educate himself on each of his interests. A member of the Victoria Natural History Society for several years, Ray kept meticulous notes on birds, mammals and weather. Ray was a remarkable and gifted athlete. As a youth, he played basketball, soccer and baseball for both Mount View Highschool and intercity leagues. In his early twenties he decided to play lacrosse and made the Victoria Shamrocks team. As his children grew older, he enthusiastically supported them in their sports. He was an avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, NY Yankees and Tottenham Hotspurs. We will miss his enthusiasm for life, his sense of humour and his meticulous schedules that ensured we fit the most into each day. To those who knew Ray, it will make perfect sense that he did not wish to have a funeral or memorial service. Please say your goodbyes to him next time you hear a bird sing. Special thanks and much gratitude to Dr. Putland, Dr. Herrling and to all the staff at Ayre Manor. If friends or family so desire, memorial tributes may be made to Ayre Manor, 6764 Ayre Rd., Sooke B.C. V9Z1K1, in recognition of the exemplary care they provided.





