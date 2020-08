Or Copy this URL to Share

Leaves behind wife Lianne, son Chris (Kim), daughter Devon (Rob), grandchildren Joann (Brandon), Russell, Brooke, great grandchild Ashton, & sister Marjorie (Dauphin, MB). Born in Ochre River, MB. Ray loved his many years of work in the forest industry. He will be lovingly remembered as the best Grandpa ever!



