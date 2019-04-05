Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Downey. View Sign

DOWNEY, Capt. Raymond (Ret'd RCAF) August 19, 1931 - April 2, 2019 Ray was born in Winterton, NL to the Rev. Rufus and Maud. He attended Memorial university to obtain his teaching degree after which he taught in a one room school. In 1949 he joined the RCAF after Newfoundland became part of Canada. He enjoyed a 27 year career in the forces. Ray is survived by his wife Marlyn and 3 children as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Marlyn's extended family. Ray enjoyed, golfing, traveling and exploring new places. He will be sadly missed. Special thanks to Dr. Dennis Francis and Dr. Dion Scott for their care and to his grandson Jason for always being there.





