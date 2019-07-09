Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. LEASON. View Sign Obituary

We lost a truly remarkable man on June 26. A husband, a dad, a Papa, a brother, a friend. He was so proud to have been married, for 59 years, to Pat, who predeceased him in 2013. Ray is survived by Brad, Terry and Bruce, Brett, Shannon, Cole and Dane, his brother, Herb and his wife Shirley, his sister Barbara, and many good friends.



Ray lived a life filled with accomplishments. He was a competitor and excelled at every sport he undertook, be it baseball, boxing, table tennis, golf, or shooting trap, skeet and sporting clays. Ray was a proud member of the Vancouver Island Rangers and the Victoria Fish and Game. He was a very accomplished shooter, winning many awards and making many great friends over the years. Ray also excelled in his work with carpentry and as a roofing specialist with DND.



Ray passed away peacefully due to complications from cancer. He loved his family deeply and was always there to lend a hand or give support. He was especially proud of his grandson, Brett, and looked forward to their daily phone calls. He also loved spending time with his great grandsons, Cole and Dane, and he even let them drive his Jeep on our holidays in Parksville! Ray will truly be missed by his family, by his Friday night dinner companions, Les and Kay, by his many friends and neighbours, and by his best friend Graham Shaw who gave him so much sincere support these past months.



A heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses in the emergency department of Royal Jubilee for their compassionate care. No service by request.



Think of him as living



in the hearts of those he touched...



For nothing loved is ever lost-



and he was loved so much.



Rest well, Dad.

