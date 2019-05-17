Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond G. VICKSON. View Sign Obituary

Raymond George Vickson was born Sept. 19, 1942 in Vancouver BC, a first generation Canadian, the second son of Charlie Vickson (nee Karl Anselm Storkaas) and Vieno Kultala. Ray died May 13, 2019 in Victoria BC.







Ray was a proud graduate of Britannia High School. He said the school sent home notices to parents in 13 different languages and expected every student to succeed. Ray went on to UBC to earn a double honours Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics. There he met his wife, Lynne Puckett, whom he wed at the beginning of their 4th year of university, on Aug 29, 1964.







The following year, Lynne and Ray moved to Cambridge Mass. while Ray pursued his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 1968, while living in Cambridge, they adopted their first child, Benjamin J Scott Vickson. Ray and Lynne felt strongly about providing an opportunity for a male born in the US to avoid military service.







In 1969 Ray graduated from MIT with a PhD in theoretical physics and returned to UBC with a family to support. He found multiple part time jobs as a post~doctoral fellow, research assistant and sessional lecturer. In 1971 they adopted their daughter Kristl Rebecca.







As a result of one of Ray's part-time jobs he became co-editor of a graduate level textbook. On the basis of this publication Ray was hired as an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo. For 31 yrs., Ray worked tirelessly researching, teaching and advising thousands of students, as well as taking on administrative duties when they could not be avoided. Ray's contribution to his field will be recognized in a forthcoming edition of a professional journal. He continued to tutor and advise students online until only 1 week before his death.







Ray became a grandfather in 2003 with the birth of his grandson, Jasper. The following year, 1 week before the birth of his second grandson, Niko, Ray retired from UW and relocated back to the West Coast.







Lynne and Ray enjoyed 14 years of retirement together. Along with his dog, Simon, Ray enjoyed his new home in Victoria, steps from the Pacific Ocean. A lifetime lover of waves and mountains, Ray was in his element. Lynne and Ray enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. They travelled frequently, crossing many destinations off their bucket list.







At a later date there will be a private ceremony for distribution of Ray's ashes.







If you wish to make a donation in his name please consider the BC Knowledge Network or any University scholarship fund intended to encourage bright but needy students.

