CHILDS, Raymond George October 30, 1928 - September 13, 2020 Dad was born October 30, 1928 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and finished his Alzheimers journey September 13, 2020. Dad was predeceased by his parents, George and Clarice, his sister Joan, his grandson Toby, daughter-in-law Marilyn, brother-in-law and old hunting buddy, Lou Neff and his beloved wife, Elsie, who we lost nearly 17 years ago. Dad sure surprised and impressed us all with his resilience, quiet strength, (i.e. stubbornness) and determination to endure what was undoubtedly one of the toughest challenges of his life. In 1946 Dad moved to Victoria to serve his country by joining the Navy. By 1950 he met the love of his life and after clearing the dance floor every Saturday night, they enjoyed over 53 years of wedded bliss. Left to enjoy all the great memories are his son, Larry, daughter Sandy (Rick), grandchildren, Sherri (Steele), Jason (Hillary), Brandi (Phil), great-grandchildren Dylan, Kayleigh (Stevyn), Rhianna (Jay), Brooklynn, Jakob, Cassidy (and her Mom, Jen), Walker, Emma and one very special great-great-grandchild, Cleo, along with many special nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all the people who made Dad's journey special, especially Dr. Oostenhuizen and Cheryl, Yvonne and Wendy as well as the Salvation Army Sunset Lodge team-Dad's second family. Dad was a down to earth, humble person who loved to dance, nature, hockey and hunting. But above all else, he loved and cared for his family. Dad was a good man who will be in our hearts forever.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store