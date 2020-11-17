Raymond David Goldsworthy was born in North Vancouver and died peacefully in Victoria on November 12, in his 86th year.



"Glory be to God for dappled things" is the first line of a poem that Ray particularly liked. Always a gentleman, he loved, served and accepted people as they were, with all their light and shadow, depths and uniqueness. He was a reliable source of kindness, laughter and a hanky for every occasion.



Ray was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Mary Jane Brandrith, in 2003. He is survived by his beloved family: his partner Sheila Chappell and his daughters Rachel and Heather, sons-in-law Spence Partlo and Neil Chan and grandchildren Trevor (Carlena), Nicole and Jeremy; his sisters Lois Endicott and Barbara (Brian) Scott; and dozens of Goldsworthy and Brandrith nieces and nephews. He loved them all deeply and left them with a legacy of memories and gratitude for all he gave.



Ray built an architectural practice that included schools and innovative health care facilities the length and breadth of BC and around the world. He was always a committed volunteer - a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Victoria, of community advisory design panels and construction associations and of professional associations including the AIBC and RAIC.



An artist, Ray explored many media and styles of drawing and painting, and was delighted to have his paintings accepted into juried art shows. The Victoria Sketch Club was his artistic home, the members his dear friends. He felt honoured when the club recognized his contributions with a lifetime membership.



His family are very grateful to all of the people who have been so kind and supportive as we mourn this honourable man.



Mizpah.



Messages to the family may be sent to CondolencesForRay@shaw.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store