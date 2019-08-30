Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Hughes. View Sign Obituary

HUGHES, Raymond 1937 - 2019 Ray was a special person and was many things to so many people. To know him, was to love him He was a treasured friend. He could fix, repair and build anything and was the go-to guy on old car motors. He was funny with a unique sense of humour - but he could never remember the punch line of any joke. He was known for his easy-going and happy personality, his hair style (that he had since he was six years old) and his collecting. He was an eclectic collector of anything old, found or free. His stock pile ranged from antique cars, paintings, sculptures, building material, and lumber to a house plant abandoned on the roadside. To Ray everything had a potential use..was he a hoarder? maybe. He never missed morning coffee with the boys at Quonley's. His last 6/49 ticket was a winner, he won a shiny new dollar - sorry fellows his name was the only one on the ticket. Ray was born in Victoria, BC. He attended Monterey School and Oak Bay High School. He worked for his father at Empress Motors, and later ran his own business Victoria Brake Specialty Ltd. for 50 years. He is predeceased by his parents Fred and Gladys Hughes. He is survived by his wife Nancy (this year marks their 60th wedding anniversary), his children, Vicki (Oscar) and Glenn (Jocelyn), his sister Elma Dalziel in Vernon BC and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ray enjoyed life. He loved, provided for, protected and was profoundly proud of his family. He will be so deeply, deeply missed and never forgotten. Ray died at home August 24, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. The family is grateful to Hospice and the Palliative Response Team teams that attended to him for two weeks. We would also like to thank community nurse Leanne RN for helping us with everything needed to look after Ray. There will be no service at Raymond's request. Donations in Ray's name may be sent to Hospice or the Red Cross





