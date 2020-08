PLETZ, Raymond J. July 29, 1928 - July 31, 2020 Peacefully, with his son John by his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley, and his brother Alan. Ray was the best father to Janet, John, and Jocelyn (Errol) and will be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister Gen and brother Jim (Jeanne) and their families. In accordance with current restrictions, there will be no celebration of life event. Memories can be shared at www.firstmemorialfuneral.com