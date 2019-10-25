Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond L. SEIGO. View Sign Obituary

Dr. Raymond Leonard Seigo was born September 27, 1952 in New Westminster to his parents, Leonard and Kathleen.



On October 20, 2019, Ray found peace after a courageous fight with ALS. His strength and resilience remained to the end.



Ray went to University at UBC and on to Medical School at U of Calgary. He specialized in Internal Medicine and based his practice in the Saanich Peninsula community for nearly 30 years. He retired in 2013 to continue enjoying his cars, golfing, hockey, travelling with Rita and spending time with his grandchildren.



Family was everything to Ray. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rita, daughters Selena (Kieran), Amanda (John) and Michelle (Tyler); grandchildren Colton (C-Ray), Isla (Isly-pie), Casey (Caseykins), Mackenna (Macaroni), Barrett (Bearsey-boy) and Lachlan (Lucky). Also survived by his sister, Lenore and brother, Larry and is pre-deceased by both his parents and his brother David.



Funeral service at St. Elizabeth Church at 10030 Third Street, Sidney, BC will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society of BC.



Big hugs to all those who kept his spirits up with their friendship and love.

Dr. Raymond Leonard Seigo was born September 27, 1952 in New Westminster to his parents, Leonard and Kathleen.On October 20, 2019, Ray found peace after a courageous fight with ALS. His strength and resilience remained to the end.Ray went to University at UBC and on to Medical School at U of Calgary. He specialized in Internal Medicine and based his practice in the Saanich Peninsula community for nearly 30 years. He retired in 2013 to continue enjoying his cars, golfing, hockey, travelling with Rita and spending time with his grandchildren.Family was everything to Ray. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rita, daughters Selena (Kieran), Amanda (John) and Michelle (Tyler); grandchildren Colton (C-Ray), Isla (Isly-pie), Casey (Caseykins), Mackenna (Macaroni), Barrett (Bearsey-boy) and Lachlan (Lucky). Also survived by his sister, Lenore and brother, Larry and is pre-deceased by both his parents and his brother David.Funeral service at St. Elizabeth Church at 10030 Third Street, Sidney, BC will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 am.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society of BC.Big hugs to all those who kept his spirits up with their friendship and love. Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close