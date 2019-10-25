Dr. Raymond Leonard Seigo was born September 27, 1952 in New Westminster to his parents, Leonard and Kathleen.
On October 20, 2019, Ray found peace after a courageous fight with ALS. His strength and resilience remained to the end.
Ray went to University at UBC and on to Medical School at U of Calgary. He specialized in Internal Medicine and based his practice in the Saanich Peninsula community for nearly 30 years. He retired in 2013 to continue enjoying his cars, golfing, hockey, travelling with Rita and spending time with his grandchildren.
Family was everything to Ray. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rita, daughters Selena (Kieran), Amanda (John) and Michelle (Tyler); grandchildren Colton (C-Ray), Isla (Isly-pie), Casey (Caseykins), Mackenna (Macaroni), Barrett (Bearsey-boy) and Lachlan (Lucky). Also survived by his sister, Lenore and brother, Larry and is pre-deceased by both his parents and his brother David.
Funeral service at St. Elizabeth Church at 10030 Third Street, Sidney, BC will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society of BC.
Big hugs to all those who kept his spirits up with their friendship and love.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019