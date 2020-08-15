1/1
Raymond Maurice Hovind
HOVIND, Raymond Maurice April 12, 1941 - August 10, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dad (Ray). Dad was born in Punnichy, Saskatchewan and moved to Victoria as a teenager. He loved his many trips back home and his many adventures camping. He will be joining his wife Edna along with his dad, mum and two brothers Albert and David. He leaves behind his daughters Catherine, Patricia Lynne, Pamela, Michelle and his son Les. He also leaves behind his brothers Steve (Betty), Ivan, his grandchildren Darryl, Alyssa, Derek and Blake, great-grandchildren Oliver and Hailey. He will be missed by many. As dad would say," Look out here comes trouble." No ceremony by request.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
