BOWCOTT, Raymond Neil 1936 - 2019 Youngest grandson of the late Fred and Annie Bowcott and youngest son of Bert and Ruth Bowcott. Predeceased by wife Shirley, mother of his 5 stepchildren and Nicki, mother of his 2 children. Survived by son Gordon Bowcott (Kerrie), daughter Susan Lipka ( Allan); grandchildren Stephanie, Kristopher (Katie), Keith, Raymond (Aurora), Ben (Sam), Edward, Timothy; great-grandchildren Madison and Emma; step-children Bruce (Janice, dec'd), Catherine (Ken), Rose, Beth, Neil (Patty); step-grandchildren Chad, Zoitsi, Calliandra; and brother Dennis (Emily). Ray was well known for his involvement in local activities, RCAF, ANAF, Knights of Pythias, Doakes, Kinsmen Club, Chamber of Commerce. Owner "Sidney Clean-up Service", and manager of ANAF units 100 & 376. Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, May 11, 12-3pm, at his home unit of 62 years, ANAF unit #302.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Neil Bowcott.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019