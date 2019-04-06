Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Neil Bowcott. View Sign

BOWCOTT, Raymond Neil 1936 - 2019 Youngest grandson of the late Fred and Annie Bowcott and youngest son of Bert and Ruth Bowcott. Predeceased by wife Shirley, mother of his 5 stepchildren and Nicki, mother of his 2 children. Survived by son Gordon Bowcott (Kerrie), daughter Susan Lipka ( Allan); grandchildren Stephanie, Kristopher (Katie), Keith, Raymond (Aurora), Ben (Sam), Edward, Timothy; great-grandchildren Madison and Emma; step-children Bruce (Janice, dec'd), Catherine (Ken), Rose, Beth, Neil (Patty); step-grandchildren Chad, Zoitsi, Calliandra; and brother Dennis (Emily). Ray was well known for his involvement in local activities, RCAF, ANAF, Knights of Pythias, Doakes, Kinsmen Club, Chamber of Commerce. Owner "Sidney Clean-up Service", and manager of ANAF units 100 & 376. Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, May 11, 12-3pm, at his home unit of 62 years, ANAF unit #302.





BOWCOTT, Raymond Neil 1936 - 2019 Youngest grandson of the late Fred and Annie Bowcott and youngest son of Bert and Ruth Bowcott. Predeceased by wife Shirley, mother of his 5 stepchildren and Nicki, mother of his 2 children. Survived by son Gordon Bowcott (Kerrie), daughter Susan Lipka ( Allan); grandchildren Stephanie, Kristopher (Katie), Keith, Raymond (Aurora), Ben (Sam), Edward, Timothy; great-grandchildren Madison and Emma; step-children Bruce (Janice, dec'd), Catherine (Ken), Rose, Beth, Neil (Patty); step-grandchildren Chad, Zoitsi, Calliandra; and brother Dennis (Emily). Ray was well known for his involvement in local activities, RCAF, ANAF, Knights of Pythias, Doakes, Kinsmen Club, Chamber of Commerce. Owner "Sidney Clean-up Service", and manager of ANAF units 100 & 376. Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, May 11, 12-3pm, at his home unit of 62 years, ANAF unit #302. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close