Ray passed away September 3, 2020. It was with great sadness that we said our goodbyes to Dad, & Papa at Broadmead Veterans Lodge.



Ray had been a resident at the Lodge since February 2019, and though he succumbed to complications of dementia, he knew his family right up to the end. As a lifelong tinkerer, Ray was always busy. He loved his family deeply and was a loyal friend and proud veteran. He will be remembered by Monique, his wife of 60 years, and his two children Pat (Donna) and Michelle (Mike) as well as his three grandchildren Maddison, Luke and Nicholas.



Ray was born in St. Boniface, MB to Pat and Nora Renaud. He attended St. Boniface College and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force briefly before transferring to the Royal Canadian Artillery in 1950 when he went to Korea. On his return home he went to work for Transport Canada in upper air research on Sable island NS.



In the summer of 1959 while visiting his Mom in Winnipeg MB, Ray met his soon to be wife Monique. They communicated only by Ham radio or mail during their courtship and married in May 1960. After a move to Fort Nelson, BC their first child, Pat, was born on Ray’s birthday, October 19, 1962. The family next moved to Edmonton, AB where their daughter Michelle was born February 18, 1965. Ray was a great salesman and worked for a Pharmaceutical firm until September 1972. The family then packed up and moved one more time to North Saanich, BC, purchasing a lovely home on Cloake Hill road. Ray got hired by another Pharmaceutical company and was Regional Manager of Western Canada for many years until his retirement in 1994.



In 2003 Ray and Monique moved to downtown Sidney BC. Ray became more involved with the Korean War Vets, even becoming president of the organization. He continued to carry on the traditions until he was admitted to Broadmead Veterans Lodge.



We will miss his wonderful story telling, his endless jokes and his big heart.



Ray Renaud was a social guy, so a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Our sincere thanks to Dr. Saunders and the staff at Broadmead Lodge who went above and beyond to make sure Ray was comfortable and well cared for.



