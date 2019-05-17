TURNER, Raymond (Ray) It is with sadness family announces the passing of Ray on March 18th, 2019 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Elenore (nee Powell) Turner. Ray will be forever remembered by April (nee Powell) and David Ponsford, Garret and Beth Powell, our precious children, and grandchildren, his nieces Leslie Nuyens, Glynis Watkins and nephew Jim Turner. Ray emigrated from Sheffield England in 1960, he served on the mission boat Thomas Crosby IV. Ray enjoyed being a letter carrier in Vernon and Victoria. He was a devoted member of the Arion Male Choir and the Pacific Lawn Bowling Club of Victoria. With every step, Ray lived beautifully with family and friends.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 19, 2019