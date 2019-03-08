Rebecca Geib (November 17, 1967 - November 15, 2018)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Becky, after a long battle with cancer. She leaves behind two children, Jonathon and Jordan, as well as her family who she loves dearly. To us, she is a hero -- someone who showed immense bravery, enthusiasm and happiness even in the darkest of times. We will forever love and miss you.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
