It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Becky, after a long battle with cancer. She leaves behind two children, Jonathon and Jordan, as well as her family who she loves dearly. To us, she is a hero -- someone who showed immense bravery, enthusiasm and happiness even in the darkest of times. We will forever love and miss you.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019