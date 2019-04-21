In Memoriam
Reg Reid - Nov 4, 1924 to April 22, 2017
Forever and always in our hearts.
Deeply missed and lovingly remembered,
Iris, Cliff, David, Janet and Linda and families
Donations to an annual scholarship gratefully accepted in Reg's memory and can be made to:
"Reg Reid Leadership Cup Award"
c/o Victoria High School Alumni Association
1260 Grant St.
Victoria, BC V8T 1C2
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 21, 2019