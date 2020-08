COURT, Reginald Arthur May 20, 1925 - August 9, 2020 Reg passed peacefully at home, in his suite at Lakeside Gardens in Nanaimo on Sunday August 9th. Reg is survived by his second cousins Jack (Marilyn), Sharon (Andrew), Russell (Kim). Reg spent his life supporting family and friends and living his life grateful for what he had. A Family Celebration of Life will be held to remember Reg at First Memorial Funeral Services in Nanaimo.