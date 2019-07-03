SANDERS, Reginald 1921 - 2018 As you wished, in April, 2019 Jim and I, Shannon and Robert together with Jane and Clive scattered some of your ashes alongside your brothers and sisters at Markeaton Cemetery in Derby, England. On July 2nd, 2019 we celebrated what would have been your 98th birthday and yours and Mom's internment at Royal Oak Burial Park. Jenny, Jim, Shannon, Justin, Jaden and Avery along with friends, Jan, Bob, Doug and Sharon, Kaye and George were present. Special remembrances were added to send you on your way. We hoisted a drink to you both at a restaurant lunch. Rest easy knowing that you will always be loved. Your loving daughter, Jenny





