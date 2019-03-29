MILLER, Reginald W. Born Kelowna, November 07, 1942 Died Victoria, March 14, 2019 Kind, patient, caring and wise, Reg inspired his students through numerous subjects he taught in a wide variety of venues, eg. Edward Milne, Royal Roads, William Head and the Power Squadron. He was a very active and valued member in the BC Teachers and Retired Teachers Federations. Greatly missed by his life partner Mary Brownscombe, family and friends. Thank you for being my sunshine. Gathering at First Memorial, 1155 Fort St., April 12, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019