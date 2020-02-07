Reg lost his 10 year battle with Dementia at Saanich Peninsula Hospital at the age of 85. He leaves to mourn his wife of 60 years, Deanna, his daughter Lisa (Malcolm) Green, his son Paul (Kim) Bertelsen and granddaughter Chanelle. He was a Machinist for BCFP at the Gorge Rd. Mill for 30 years, until the closure. Deepest gratitude to the staff of South Unit for their loving care. His Memorial Service will be held at Cordova Bay United Church at 2:00 pm on Feb. 10
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020