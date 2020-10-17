1/1
Remy (John) SCULLION
SCULLION, Remy (John) December 10, 1953 - October 03, 2020 After a courageous battle with cancer, John is resting peacefully. He will be dearly missed by his wife Joan, sons Richard (Joy), Darcy (Megan), daughter Sabrina (Andrew), 11 grandkids, sister Vicky (Don) and sister-in-law Jean (Gary). He was blessed with many friends and enjoyed working at Tires Unlimited/Sidney Tire. Diving and riding his motorcycle were two of his favourite things to do. He will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at Willows beach June 11th 2021.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
