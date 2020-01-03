MAYR, Renate Leonore, beloved wife to Herbert Adolf Mayr, passed away peacefully at The Kiwanis Pavilion on December 23, 2019 at the age of 86. A loving mother to Shelley Canning (Daryl Canning) and grandchildren Jeff and Becca Birtwistle. Herb and Renate immigrated to Canada in 1951 and ended up in Victoria in 1964 where they spent most of their 63 years of marriage. In her early 40's, she found a passion for gardening and belonged to many different gardening clubs. In the mid 1990's her garden was on display to the public which was a very proud moment for both Herb and Renate. Traditions were important to her and she made it her mission to pass them onto her family. A huge thank you to all the staff at The Kiwanis Pavilion who took such good care of Renate for the last 18 months of her life.
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 3, 2020