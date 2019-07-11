Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reneta Agnes Dickman. View Sign Service Information Dalmeny Funeral Home, Ltd. Box 81, 139 3rd St. Dalmeny , SK S0K 1E0 (306)-254-2022 Obituary

DICKMAN, Reneta Agnes (nee Harder) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reneta (Rene) Dickman, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She passed away at Victoria General Hospital, in Victoria, BC on July 6, 2019. Rene was born May 27, 1942 in Waldheim, Saskatchewan, the fifth child of Peter and Katharina Harder. She grew up on the family farm just outside of Waldheim and attended rural schools until grade 10 when she began attending Waldheim High School. She graduated from Waldheim High School in 1960 and spent one year at Briarcrest Bible Institute before she married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Wilfred Dickman, on July 1, 1961 in Waldheim at the Salem Church. Together they lived in several rural communities in Saskatchewan as he taught at various schools before they settled in Saskatoon. Rene began working in business administration in the early 1960's before taking time off to have her children. She returned to the work force in 1968 at Sears but also began taking night classes at the University of Saskatchewan. Our family moved to Europe in the early 1970s when Art was stationed in Holland as a teacher for NATO. This two-year posting allowed extensive travel throughout Europe. The travel bug hit once again several years later and our family uprooted to Eugene, Oregon where Art attended the University of Oregon for his Masters degree. While there Rene decided to also study and she worked hard and received her Associate Science Degree in Business. On their return to Canada she completed her Business Administration Certification at the University of Saskatchewan. Rene started working in shopping mall administration in 1978 and her hard work eventually earned her the position of Mall Manager for Midtown Plaza in 1987. In 1991 she accepted a transfer to Victoria, BC where she became the Mall Manager for Hillside Mall. Rene was a founding member of the Victoria chapter of the Business Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), serving several years as director and then took on the role of chapter president. At the same time Rene was a director on the board of BOMA BC in Vancouver and was a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the BC Shopping Centre Association and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce. During her tenure in the business world in Victoria she was also very active in the Victoria Rotary Club . In recognition of her hard work and dedication to the business community she was made an honorary life member of BOMA. Art and Rene loved to travel and took many trips together all over the world but their paradise was Hawaii, where they went many, many times. After Art passed Rene retired and focused on her family. She was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease in 2008 but took this diagnosis and her progressive illness with class and dignity, which she did with all things. Sadly, while in hospital for a seemingly minor injury she lapsed into a coma from which she could not recover. Special thanks to those that supported her in prayer during this difficult time and to the wonderful staff of Victoria General Hospital who gave our mom loving and exceptional care during her stay there. Rene is lovingly remembered by son Kevin (Connie) Dickman; daughter Karen (Blaine) Frisky; grandchildren Jessica (Jorge), Carmen (Barret), Katherine, Allison and Elizabeth; step-granddaughter Sierra (Kori); step-great granddaughter Videl; and a great many relatives, close friends and business associates. Rene was predeceased by her husband Art Dickman, her parents Peter and Katherine (nee Loewen) Harder, parents-in-law Frank and Emily (nee Schmidt) Dickman, brother Samuel Harder and in-laws Hazel Harder, David Wiens, John and LaVerna Friesen, and Irvin and Viola Gossen. Rene was an incredible woman who lived for her family, she was our rock, our hero - she will be deeply missed. Viewing at Dalmeny Funeral Home on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 7:30 pm. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Salem Church in Waldheim, SK at 2:00 pm followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Rene's name, to a charity of your choosing. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dalmeny Funeral Home 306-254-2022 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 11 to July 13, 2019

