GODWIN, Reta Kathleen December 29, 1919 - May 17, 2019 Reta Godwin (nee Kinghorn) passed away peacefully at 99 ½ years after a short stay in the Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, BC. Born on her parents' farm in the Quebec Eastern Townships, she later moved to Montreal to find work as a "baby nurse" at the Montreal General Hospital. She worked at General Electric during the war, and met future husband Alfred (Fred) Godwin on a blind date. Reta and Fred were married in the front parlour of the Kinghorn family farmhouse in 1946 and stayed happily married until Fred passed away in 2014. Reta and Fred had two boys, Gary and Robin. She went back to work in retail after the boys left for university. Reta and Fred retired to Victoria, BC in 1980 and became members of Central Baptist Church, where Reta volunteered for many years in the library. Reta was a kind, generous and loving soul, and will be missed greatly by her sons and their families and her many friends at Shannon Oaks retirement residence. There will be no formal service as per her request. Reta was laid to rest beside Fred, her husband of 69 years, at Hatley Memorial Gardens, Victoria BC.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019