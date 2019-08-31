Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex MURFITT. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness that we share the news that Rex Murfitt passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Rex was predeceased by his loving wife Ruth in 2011 and his son Peter in 2006. Rex is survived by his son Fred (Jolanda), his daughter Wendy, his grandson Brian (Blanca), and 4 great-grandchildren.



Rex was born in England. He trained as a nurseryman and later specialized in alpine plants. Throughout his career, he developed and worked in numerous gardens. Rex was a co-author/author of two books on alpine gardening. He also wrote articles and lectured on the same subject. Rex was considered one of Canada's renowned rock gardeners. Rex had many varied interests including music, art, photography and travel. He enjoyed spending time with his family and good friends. In retirement, Rex spent many hours maintaining his beautiful alpine garden in Victoria BC. He was always willing to share his knowledge and love of gardening with the many visitors who came to see his garden.



Special thanks to the staff at Birchview Residence and to Dr. Hagen in Prince George BC for their kind and compassionate care in Rex's final months.



Please celebrate Rex's life by remembering him when spending time in the garden.

