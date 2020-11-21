CARR, Rey A. Rey passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020. Much loved and greatly missed by many. Rey's mission in life was being a friend and helping others; which he shared in many spheres of influence - friend, husband, grandpa, uncle, teacher, mentor, coach, writer, storyteller, lifelong learner and spiritual warrior. Raised in San Francisco, Rey attended UCLA, SFState, and Berkeley, moving to Victoria in 1971. He was a UVic professor until 1992; and then became a lifelong leader in peer helping, mentoring, and life coaching. His many interests included squash, cycling, building things, gardening, gym workouts, good music, watching movies, following the latest tech trends, reading, and good food, esp. Mexican and chocolate! Rey was encouraging and supportive, focusing on solutions rather than problems. He helped us to discover that answers are waiting to be found within ourselves. He inspired people to be better, spreading goodness through every conversation and encounter, brightening their lives through connection. He was an accomplished, kind, gentle man, with a playful sense of humor; a bright spirit with passion for life and learning. We have lost a great listener and friend. Rey is lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Sarah, her son Jeff and wife Suzanne, grand-daughters Calissa and Ashtyn, EricB and Zoe; Rey's dear niece Carolyn; nephews Sloan, Alexander, Andrew and Ron; cousins Mark (& Lori) and Larry (& Carol), sister-in-law Mary; and numerous relatives, dear friends and colleagues. Reunited with brothers Alan and Sherman, cousin Larrie, parents Rose and Norman, and many friends and mentors gone before. To the health workers who supported Rey, and many friends supporting the family at this difficult time, -heartfelt thanks. Rey believed character matters, truth matters, and being a good person matters. His legacy is reflected in the people who knew him, carrying his stories, memories and lessons forward. Condolences and memories shared, at www.EarthsOption.com