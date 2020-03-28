McDOUGALL, Rhoda E. (nee Armstrong) July 25, 1929 – March 10, 2020 Mom passed away peacefully in her 91st year. Her roots were in Kinistino, Saskatchewan and after graduating from the University of Saskatchewan, she went on to raise our family in Edmonton with our Dad, Bruce. She shared her passion for learning throughout her career as a teacher in Edmonton, teaching English to new teachers in India, and at Yukon College. She was a strong advocate for women's rights and equality which was evident in her work with Planned Parenthood and the YWCA. She retired to Victoria, where she was an active member of Goward House, a heritage house dedicated to activities and events for those over 50. She could often be found curled up with a good book, working tirelessly on a crossword puzzle or playing bridge any day of the week with her broad network of friends. She was the much loved mother of Janet (Donald) of Whitehorse, YT, Barbara of Victoria, BC, David (Grace) of Kamloops, BC and Allyson (Howard) of Breton, AB. She was a devoted and loving Gran to her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will be especially missed by her partner of the past 17 years, Peter Sherburn. Her curiosity for life, unconditional love and delight in laughter will be dearly missed.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020