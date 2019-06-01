Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhoda L. LINDQUIST. View Sign Obituary

Rhoda passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital after a busy and fun weekend with family. She was a proud second-generation born Victorian who lived here her whole life except for 9 years in Kimberley BC.







Rhoda was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Herb (2011), eldest son Allan (2013), brothers Raymond, Gordon, Tom and sister Honora. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her sons, Gordon (Liz), Martin (Susan), daughter Karen Giffon (Jean), daughter-in-law Fran, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, brother Robert Pellow (Edna), sisters-in-law Markey Pellow (Parksville) and Ruth Jones (Cranbrook), many nieces and nephews, her caring Cumberland friends and long-time best buddy Betty Doherty (Dirk).







Rhoda loved baking, reading, crosswords, dancing, walking, her iPad, Willows Beach, a cup of tea, a glass of wine and any get together with those she loved and cared about.







An informal memorial to celebrate her journey in life will be held on Sat. June 22, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Pavilion-Horticultural Center of the Pacific, 505 Quayle Rd, Victoria, BC.







Mom loved the colour pink. If possible, please bring a pink flower in memory of her.

