Rich England

ENGLAND, Rich December 1941 - May 2020 On May 29th when Rich passed away, I lost my best friend, my sweetie, my rock. Rich grew up in the Cedar Hill area of Victoria. After graduating from Mount Doug High School, he went on to University for a year before leaving to pursue his dream to be a musician. He played with The Pharaohs and The Cavaliers around town, and was also a member of the Foundry Brass which was the first house band at Strathcona's Old Forge. This group evolved into The Canadian Strangers and Rich's dreams came true as they headed off to tour in England. From the stories he told, it was the experience of a lifetime. He then went on to travel throughout the U.S. before returning home to Victoria to raise his 3 girls Tammy, Terri and Toni. He soon hung up his saxophone and took on a new job at the Times Colonist, beginning a 30+ year career and meeting me, Debbie, his wife of 38 years. He made so many lifelong friends while working there which also led to many long "shifts" at the Ingy pub - especially if his Miami Dolphins were playing. He loved sports and loved to travel and was so fortunate to have experienced many wonderful road trips with his TC buddies, family and friends that included both. Throughout the years there were also several cruises and gambling destination vacations (his favourites)…… he was the luckiest guy we ever saw on the poker machines! His love of music continued throughout his life and his band buddies still continue to meet for coffee every week - now that's friendship! It's hard losing the person you love but we can give him the greatest gift of all by cherishing his memory. It won't be hard... he left many family and friends with great stories and happy times to talk about and share for years to come.







