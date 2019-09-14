STREETON, Richard Alexander December 28, 1944 - September 5, 2019 It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Rick. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Pam, his sons Frank (Bronwen) and Tom (Tessa), his dear grandchildren Katie and Doug, and his siblings Diane (Bill), Bob (Win) and Wendy (Phil). He will be greatly missed by all his relatives and close friends. "To live in hearts we leave is not to die" There will be no service by request. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Rick's memory.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019