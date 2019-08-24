Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allan Bergman. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134 Obituary

BERGMAN, Richard Allan Deputy Commissioner RCMP (Ret.) B.Sc., M.Sc. (U of SASK) June 22, 1940 Flin Flon, MB - August 15, 2019 Cobble Hill, BC With great sadness we announce the passing of our father. Richard is survived by his wife Teresa of 55 years, son Richard John of Ottawa (Jody Delwo) and Lorie Teresa (Wade Sabados) of N. Vancouver. He was predeceased by his mother Evelyn and father Agnar Bergman. He will be missed by his grandchildren: Hana, Haden and Dane Sabados of N. Vancouver and Grace Bergman of Ottawa. He leaves behind his brother Donald (Nui) of Burnaby, BC and his nephews Cameron and Brent Bergman of Vancouver, BC. Richard grew up in Port Alberni, BC and attended Alberni District High School where he was an avid basketball player and pole vaulter. He graduated in 1958, attended UBC and played for the Thunderbirds varsity basketball team. He joined the RCMP in 1962, and was transferred to Thompson, MB. He and Teresa were married in 1964 in Edmonton, AB. In 1967 he joined the Forensic Toxicology section of the RCMP and attended the University of Saskatchewan where he graduated with a B.Sc. in 1972 followed by an M.Sc. in Biochemistry Magna Cum Laude in 1974. He was transferred to the Vancouver RCMP Crime Lab in 1974 where he worked as a toxicologist. In 1977 he was commissioned as an Officer and transferred to HQ Ottawa in 1978 where he served as OIC of Staffing and Personnel. In 1985 he was promoted to C/Supt. and thereafter to A/Comm. as Director of the Forensic Laboratories where he was involved with introducing DNA into the criminal forensic environment. In 1991 he was promoted to D/Comm. and Commander 'D' Division where he had served early in his career. In 1994 he returned to HQ Ottawa where he was the Director of National Police Services and then in 1996 became the D/Comm. Atlantic Region. It was after his retirement from 1998 to 2010 that Richard was most honoured to have served as the Chair of The National DNA Data Bank Advisory Committee to the Commissioner. It was during those years that the first legislation was drafted to usher in the new era of DNA as a critical forensic tool to serve Canadians for generations to come. He was dedicated to his family, church and community. As a father, he coached baseball and helped grow the Ottawa Lions track club of which he was made an Honourary Member in 1982. He spent many happy years with golf friends at Arbutus Ridge and cherished his time with his four grandchildren. It was his never ending dedication and loyalty to his wife Teresa and her Alzheimer's condition which most exemplified his deepest character as a man of immense virtue and selflessness. He was happiest when he was serving others. A remembrance service will be announced later. Please contact Richard J Bergman at 613-762-8289.







