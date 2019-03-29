Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen Hansen. View Sign

HANSEN, Richard Allen March 5, 1938 - March 15, 2019 "I must go down to the seas again" John Mansfield Richard died suddenly, but peacefully in his sleep at his home in Cowichan Bay. A lifelong Vancouver Islander, Richard was totally at home in our coastal waters. Beginning as a civilian working for the Navy, he went on to pursue a successful career as a commercial fisherman and fish packer, and followed his nautical passion into retirement. Richard "wore his heart on his sleeve" and that heart will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Jo-Anne, his daughter Shelley (Roland), son Rodney (Cecilia), grandchildren Ryan (Dayna), Jamie (Jessica), Kaylin and Spencer, great-granddaughter Ella, and extended family members. Inventive, gregarious and a witty storyteller, Richard could transform a trip to the store for bread into a yarn of high adventure. A celebration of his colourful life will be held at the Ladysmith Yacht Club on April 7 from 1-5p.m.





