FLESHER, Richard Arthur (Art) September 12, 1921 - June 23, 2019 A Gentle Man and a gentleman, Art passed away peacefully at the age of 97. Predeceased by his loving wife Patricia (Clark), and son Richard (Ric). Also predeceased by other family and friends. Greatly missed by his daughter Wendy (Bruce), daughter-in-law Maureen, grandchildren Warren (Jacki), Athena (Chuck), Kurt, Adam, great-grandchildren (10) and dear friend Betty. Art served in the Navy and was a member of the Legion for 68 years. He was a master carpenter for the province of BC. With many interests and creative talent, Art crafted beautiful items. He donated both time and money to many organizations. Art wished you to donate to the charity of your choice.





