COOPER, Richard "Sid" December 14, 1923 - June 13, 2019 Sid Cooper passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his wife Leonette, the Love of his life for 75 years of marriage. Sid was born on the family farm in Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan. Joined the navy as an Able Seamen and then went on to work as an Electrician at Royal Roads for 37 years. Together with Lee they owned the Rocky Mountain Novelty Company producing and delivering the Jasper Bear and other novelties to tourist destinations throughout the BC/Alberta Rockies. Sid was a long time member of the Gorge Vale Golf Club, a hobby he much loved. An avid outdoorsman he and Lee together fished, camped, hiked, backpacked and managed a big beautiful garden. Spending many winters south in Arizona hiking, carving, painting and enjoying retirement. "Gramps" as he was affectionately known by all his family will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke foundation. www.mem.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019