Richard Crouser
COURSER, Richard Riding was his passion! Richard left us tragically on July 5th, 2020, sun shining, cowboy boots on, enjoying the ride. With sad hearts we say goodbye to a kind, loving, gentle soul. A legend within his 76 years. Richard was a perfectionist at all he undertook with all his projects and his expertise of equipment. He is loved and missed by wife Cinda and predeceased wife Shirley. Sadly missed by daughter Diane (Andrew), grandsons Mark and Travis; son Rick (Krista); granddaughter Abigail and grandson Simon and their loving mother Erin; brothers, David, Darrell (Diane), Gary (Rosemary). Richard leaves behind a large number of cherished friends and loved ones. Knowing how many want to celebrate his life together, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. With his deep love of animals, donations to the SPCA in his name, in lieu of flowers is appreciated. To write a condolence to the family, please go to www.squamishfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

