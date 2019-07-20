KITCHER, Richard D. December 18, 1933 - July 6, 2019 Richard Kitcher passed away quietly on July 6th at Cairnsmore Place, Duncan, B.C. A career soldier with the Canadian Armed Forces, Richard served in Germany, Cyprus and Canada, retiring as Warrant Officer in Victoria. There, and later at Maple Bay, he eagerly took up fishing and for many years happily cruised the Gulf Islands and the B.C. Coast, catching the "big ones" that didn't get away. He is survived by partner Penny, his children Steve, Dale and Janine, family in New Zealand; and will be remembered by fellow veterans and friends across Canada. A sincere thank you to the caring staff at Cairnsmore Place. No service by request but please raise a glass to his memory.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019