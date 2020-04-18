Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard David Gerald Bradshaw. View Sign Obituary

BRADSHAW, Richard July 26, 1943 - March 17, 2020 Richard David Gerald Bradshaw left us too soon after a bold fight against brain cancer. Born to Evelyn and Gerald Bradshaw, Richard was born in Aldershot, England, where he cultivated a passion for literature, music, the countryside, motorcycles and a penchant for fast cars. In 1967, Richard met his first wife, Judy Treloar and moved to Sydney, Australia, where they had their daughter, Zoe. In 1971, in Judy's homeland of New Zealand, their son Leon was born. In 1973, they emigrated to Victoria, BC Canada. A master piano technician and talented craftsman, Richard owned a successful piano tuning & restoration company. A self taught and accomplished musician, Richard played piano and the harmonica and could 'bend' a note like no other. A character who's charm, intelligence and quick wit was admired by family (specifically his grandchildren!) friends and clients. He formed lifelong friendships and, his strength and determination throughout his battle with cancer were an inspiration through a very difficult time. Survived by wife Hiromi, his brother Philip, children Zoe (Dwayne) and Leon (Jennifer), grandchildren Emma and Kai, and special extended family members: Bre, Ajana (Jennifer), Drew (Laura and family). Richard will be forever missed by all who knew him. "We are all on borrowed time here.... enjoy it while you can." Heartfelt thanks to Hiromi who cared for her best friend and husband every day and many loving friends who helped out so much. Due to current pandemic concerns, a tentative date for a Celebration of Life set for Richard's birthday, July 26th, 2020, on Gabriola.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020

