Richard David Gibbs passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 70 years of age. His life, talents and accomplishments are an inspiration to many. Rick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Pat; children Matt (Jessica) and Claire; grandchildren Becca, Diana and Dan; great-grandson Kaiden; sisters in law Carol and Sherry; nieces and nephews Geraldine (Darren), Mark, Sarah and Thor (Sukhi); great-nephew Brandon; and great-nieces Cassandra and Candace. Rick was predeceased by his brother, Gerry. Family was Rick’s priority.



Rick was a gifted teacher, wonderful friend, musician, gardener, climber, traveller and mentor. He was a man of intelligence and humour, a writer (The Perfect Guitar), documentary producer (CBC radio, on jazz guitarist Pat Metheny), creator of the Island Jazz blog, and a supporter of the arts and creative endeavours of his family and friends. A seeker of philosophical wisdom, a lifelong practitioner of meditation, and ultimately a person of great kindness, integrity, fortitude and courage. His memory will be treasured. He will live forever in our hearts.



Donations may be made to one of Rick’s favourite charities, the Stephen Lewis Foundation.



